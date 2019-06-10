Khalwale rubbishes Echesa’s decision to ditch Ruto for Mudavadi

In this file photo Deputy President William Ruto (second left) is seen flanked by (from left to right) former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale and ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the homecoming ceremony of Lurambi MP at Mwangaza Secondary School grounds. FILE PHOTO | DPPS

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale claims former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa’s decision to ditch the Tanga Tanga team is ‘not a big deal’.

Considered a staunch ally of Deputy President William Ruto and a supporter of his 2022 presidential bid, Echesa made a political turnaround on Saturday and announced he will instead support Musalia Mudavadi’s bid for State House.

But Khalwale who is considered to be Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya believes the former Cabinet Secretary is crying out for attention.

“It is not a big deal. He was sacked and is crying out for attention. My focus remains on the prize, which is to be governor of Kakamega come 2022 and ensure the DP gets the most votes in Western.”

SUPPORT MUDAVADI

In backing Mudavadi’s bid, Echesa argued that the former vice-president was the ‘best-placed’ to lead the country.

“Those in Amani National Congress (ANC) party ought to realise that Mudavadi is a leader for all, he is the strongest presidential candidate we have in Western and we must help him clinch the seat by all means,” Echesa said.

Speaking while attending a funeral at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency, Echesa said he would use all resources at his disposal to support Mudavadi and ensure the region produces the country’s next president.

RUTO’S CAMPAIGN

Ironically, Echesa’s statements come barely a year after he called on the relevant authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to investigate Mudavadi over alleged Sh380 million loss at Mumias Sugar Company.

When he was sacked in March, Echesa said he would continue to support Ruto for his 2022 presidential bid but has now changed his tune.While welcoming Echesa to the party Mudavadi made it clear that the Luhya community has no political debt to pay to anyone.

“I have supported others. I have supported former President Moi, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga. In 2013 when I contested for the presidency, they said that I was spoiling for Raila. I formed NASA in 2017 and backed him. There are no debts now,” he said.