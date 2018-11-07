Khalwale: DP Ruto has explained to me the source of his wealth

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale says Deputy President William Ruto has ‘explained’ to him the source of his wealth.

Dr Khalwale added he has no problems in supporting the DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“Yes, I have questioned the DP’s wealth in the past which is a genuine thing to do. I did not believe he could sustain that expenditure from his salary,” said Khalwale, while making an appearance on NTV on Tuesday.

“But recently we met and he explained that most of these monies are not from his salary but other businesses. Now I understand better and that’s why I will support him for 2022. All he needs to assure us is that he will appoint a running mate from Western Kenya.”

This is a climb down from recent past when Khalwale accused the DP of spending millions at harambees and buying choppers.

The DP reiterated by referring to Khalwale as someone who specializes in ‘bullfighting’.