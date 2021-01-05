Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai officially adopts hubby Ben Pol’s Surname

By Keshi Ndirangu January 5th, 2021 1 min read

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has officially adopted her Tanzanian husband Ben Pol’s surname on her Instagram account.

Anerlisa, who got married to Ben Pol in Tanzania in May has added Mnyang’anga to her name.

Related Stories

Now her official name on Instagram reads Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang’anga, putting to bed all rumours about their marriage being on the rocks.

She went on to clarify on the description section of her account that she is Ben Pol’s wife.

The couple had been rumoured on various occasions to be having marital issues, with Anerlisa last year controversially deleting all of Ben pol’s pictures from her Instagram timeline.

However, in a recent interview she denied the rumours saying they have never parted ways since they started dating back in 2018.

“Hatujawahi kuachana wala kupeana likizo hata siku moja tangu tuanze mahusiano. Yale yalikuwa ni maneno ya kutengenezwa na watu wasiotujua vizuri wala mahusiano yetu,” Anerlisa explained.

She has reaffirmed her commitment to her marriage vows posting “till death do us apart” in a post on her Instagram page.

“With my best friend Ben Pol. One thing though you can be sure about is that only death will separate us. Upuzi hamna tena,” wrote Anerliza Muigai.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Safaricom among 29 tech companies licensed to offer...

KenyaBuzz


Warning: file_get_contents(): Peer certificate CN=`stage.kenyabuzz.com' did not match expected CN=`www.kenyabuzz.com' in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 415

Warning: file_get_contents(): Failed to enable crypto in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 415

Warning: file_get_contents(https://www.kenyabuzz.com/public/api/v2/movie?nn_widget=true): failed to open stream: operation failed in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 415

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 418

Warning: file_get_contents(): Peer certificate CN=`stage.kenyabuzz.com' did not match expected CN=`www.kenyabuzz.com' in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 442

Warning: file_get_contents(): Failed to enable crypto in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 442

Warning: file_get_contents(https://www.kenyabuzz.com/public/api/v2/event?nn_widget=true): failed to open stream: operation failed in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 442

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 447

Warning: file_get_contents(): Peer certificate CN=`stage.kenyabuzz.com' did not match expected CN=`www.kenyabuzz.com' in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 470

Warning: file_get_contents(): Failed to enable crypto in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 470

Warning: file_get_contents(https://www.kenyabuzz.com/lifestyle/wp-json/lifestyle/v1/lifestyleOnNn): failed to open stream: operation failed in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 470

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/html/wp-content/themes/_nn_clean_v2/single-post.php on line 473