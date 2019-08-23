Keroche couple taps James Orengo for tax evasion case

Siaya Senator James Orengo on Friday went biblical while representing owners of Keroche Breweries Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja in a Nairobi court.

The two were arraigned at Milimani on Friday morning after their dramatic arrest on Thursday after hiding overnight at their factory in Naivasha.

Orengo, while asking the court to release the two on bail, quoted Matthew 19:6: “What God has put together let no man put asunder.”

He added that a sin was committed when the two were separated on Friday.

“For all practical purposes, the accused are one entity. The couple is charged as directors of Keroche, the company has one source of revenue so in the amount of bail am asking the court put that into consideration,” said Orengo.

RELEASED ON BAIL

Tabitha and her husband were represented by Orengo, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata and lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Kiragu Kimani. The two were released Sh27 million cash bail respectively.

The prosecution was led by Catherine Mwaniki and Alexander Muteti. Orengo is an ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is close to the Karanjas.

In 2012, the Karanjas were among the attendees of the then Prime minister Raila Odinga’s exclusive, Sh1 million a plate dinner at a Nairobi hotel.

The event, which lasted only three hours and attracted more than 100 guests, raised Sh150 million.

At the event, Tabitha lauded Raila for promoting local businesses.

In 2008, when Keroche Breweries launched Summit Lager, the ceremony was graced by Mr Odinga.