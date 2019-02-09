Keriako Tobiko sends home Kenya Forest Service officers over attack on journalists

Cabinet secretary for Environment and Forestry Keriako Tobiko during a past press conference in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Three senior officials of the Kenya Forest Service have been interdicted following a shocking assault on journalists on Friday.

This after Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, ordered that the officials be sent home.

The affected officials, who include Head of Conservancy, Ecosystem Conservator, Forester in-charge of the station and forest rangers.

The journalists, who were attacked during the incident are Emilio Muriithi (Citizen TV), Martin Munene (Inooro TV), Seth Mwaniki and Wahu wa Ngugi (MediaMax).

They were beaten up for recording the chaotic scenarios at the event.

TAKING PHOTOS

On Twitter, Kenya Forest Service’s Ag. Chief Conservator of Forests stated he had effected instructions for disciplinary action on the officials from the Cabinet Secretary.

An amateur video making rounds on social media shows how a KWS officer charged at a person who was taking photos and kicked him down.

The video also shows members of the public protesting over the officers’ action.

The attacked journalists recorded statements on Friday and investigations into the incident are ongoing.