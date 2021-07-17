Kenya’s Ogallo eyes Taekwondo medal in Tokyo





Faith Ogallo, Kenya’s sole representative in the Taekwondo discipline at the Tokyo Olympics, has exuded confidence of attaining a podium finish at the very least.

Ogallo is the third athlete to represent Kenya in the Olympics in this discipline in the past decade, but this feat doesn’t faze her, after the late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi.

“I’ve trained well for this challenge which is the biggest in my career so far. I am certain of making an impact at the event,” the 27-year old said.

Ogallo will leave for Tokyo on Saturday, July, 17, 2021, and link up with her 16 competitors from around the world.

“I plan to do some light training in Tokyo including stretches that are now part of my routine which I believe will play a big part once I get to the main arena during the day of the competition,” she explained to Nairobi News.

Ogallo is accompanied by head coach Jack Eliakim Otieno and is optimistic about winning a medal.

The Batchelor of Arts student at Kibabii University in Bungoma has previously competed in basketball, football, and rugby.

The fighter who also doubles as an environmentalist in Kenya and quotes the late Prof Wangari Mathai as her role model also aims to change the Kenyan climate fight by encouraging the youths to plant as many trees as to achieve the Kenyan vision 2030.