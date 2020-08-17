Kenya’s new Covid-19 cases climb to 30,365





For the second day in a row, Kenya recorded reduced numbers of Covid-19 cases on Monday after weeks of recording more than 500 new infections daily.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman said that out of the 245 new cases that were reported, 237 are of Kenyans while eight are of foreigners.

“Today we have registered 245 cases of a sample size of 3,150. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 30,365. The youngest is a one month old infant and the oldest is a 79-year-old,” he said.

Sadly, Kenya lost eight more people in the past 24 hours with five reported to have had other underlying medical issues.

“Unfortunately, we have lost eight more patients to Covid-19, bringing our fatalities to 482,” said the CAS.

The fresh virus infections raised the country’s infections tally to 30,365 with a recent warning that the country is heading to the infections peak period projected from later this month through to early next year.

The CAS, said that 504 more patients were cleared after recovering from the Coronavirus, including 461 who were on home-based care while 43 are from various health facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,160.

Mombasa and Nairobi continue to have a higher numbers of infections.

In Nairobi the 149 cases were reported in Lang’ata (25), Kasarani (14), Embakasi East (12), Embakasi South (11), Makadara (11), Dagoretti North and Embakasi West with 10 cases each, Roysambu nine and Ruaraka and Starehe have eight cases each.

Others are Embakasi North, Kibra and Westlands with six cases each, Dagoretti South four, Embakasi Central, Kamukunji and Mathare with three cases.

The CAS urged healthcare workers to maintain the course and their frontline role in protecting the country from the pandemic.

“As professionals and healthcare workers we have an obligation to serve. When you take the Hippocratic Oath you ought to serve. Let’s not throw our hands and allow Kenyans to suffer in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.