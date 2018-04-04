Rev Lucy Natasha of Natasha International Ministries. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya’s “hottest” pastor Rev Lucy Natasha has excited the online community after sharing pictures of herself delivering a sermon during Easter Monday.

The photos, which she shared on social media, captured her on the pulpit clad in a black shirt and tight black jeans while preaching to worshipers during the service.

Other photos also captured her praying and laying hands on some of her congregants.

“Highlights of Our Easter Miracle Monday’s Service! Jesus Christ is the answer to any problem you have, are, or will face,” she captioned the photos.

The young preacher first made headlines in 2015 when pictures of her went viral on social media with netizens christening her as the “hottest” pastor in the country.

Rev Natasha administers at her Natasha International Ministries church.

She is also said to be the author of highly sought after books such as 7 Keys to Success, Touching Heaven Through Prayer (Secrets of a Prayer Warrior) and Every Problem Has an Expiry Date.



