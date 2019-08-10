Kenya’s first all-female SWAT team graduates after months of combat training

Kenya’s first all-female Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) team, the first of its Kind in sub-Saharan Africa, graduated on Friday.

The 48 commando officers, drawn from Administration Police Service, went through five months of physical and combat drilling, which is the first phase of their 15 months-long programme standardized training.

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i presided over their graduation in Ngong.

Dr Matiang’i said the SWAT team comes at a time when the country is seeking to handle emerging security threats and hostage crises.

INTRICATE OPERATIONS

“Today gives us confidence as the government that we have the capacity to protect our people and secure our country. Now we can e rest assured that we have more officers who can undertake intricate security operations that require specialized approaches,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Their training featured, among others, the application of Israeli Krav Maga (a military self-defence and fighting system), multiple weapons handling techniques as well as management of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Dr Matiang’i said the officers are well prepared to thwart terror threats and attacks.

He assured the team of government’s support in their work through improved welfare, advanced training and capacity building.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said his office is committed to increase the contingent in the next intake.