President Uhuru Kenyatta is seen off by Deputy President William Ruto when he departed from JKIA for the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | NATION

Kenyans on Twitter have weighed with views on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s increased foreign trips, the latest being his visits to Cuba and Rwanda.

Some of the users questioned whether the President is on a world tour, saying that he should delegate government officials to represent him in some of these foreign trips.

The President’s visit to Cuba last week was to forge health collaborations between the two countries. During the trip he was accompanied by representatives from the Governors’ Council since health is a devolved function.

Two days after his arrival, President Kenyatta left to attend an African Union leaders meeting in Kigali for the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement that will create a continental free trade area.

Kenyans also questioned why President Kenyatta travelled to Rwanda in a Presidential Jet, yet new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa flew in a South African Airways plane.

CANCELLED ATTENDANCE

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled his attendance at the signing ceremony with a statement saying the decision was made “to allow time for broader consultations.”

@CMwabili wrote, “While his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa flies South African Airways to Kigali as a cost cutting measure, ours flies private jet. And yet we are poorer than South Africa.”

@ELeyian stated, “Departed again?! President Kenyatta on world tour.”

@MulwaKirui added, “oh not again… Does @ukenyatta have to attend each and every function abroad in person?? Why can’t he delegate some of these tours to the Foreign C.S?? Ama atume Raila.”

@TheCampaignerKE replied to the President’s tweet, “Siku hizi unaslay tangu upate legitimacy haukai chini😂😂😂”

@Agaichurchill stated, “Stay in the country you are misusing our taxes on non-return trips.”



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus