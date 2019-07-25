Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans try to guess what was on Uhuru’s note to Gideon Moi – VIDEO

By Chad Kitundu July 25th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has left Kenyans guessing on what he wrote in a note passed to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at the inauguration of the Lake Turkana wind project last Friday.

In a short video clip that has since gone viral, the president is seen scribbling down a note and passing it on to the Baringo Senator.

But even before it reached the senator, the president was already laughing and the reaction by Moi made it clear that Uhuru had sent him something hilarious.

The senator couldn’t contain himself as he bust out as Uhuru looked on at him cheekily.

Kenyans quickly got into the guessing game, trying to outdo each other with suggestions on what Uhuru had shared with the senator.

Here are some of the things that Kenyans thought the president wrote.

