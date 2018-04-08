Kenya's Betsy Saina celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's Paris Marathon. AFP PHOTO

Kenyans swept the 2018 Paris Marathon race on Sunday winning both the men’s and women’s events.

Paul Lonyangata defended his men’s crown, while US-based Betsy Saina won the women’s event, her first major.

The two champions finished almost together with Lonyangata clocking 2:06:25 as Saina timed 2.22.55.

Lonyangata passed Betsy Saina, the women’s winner, in the last few hundred metres.

The women’s race started 16min 26sec before the men, the difference in times between the male and female winners last year.