Kenyans open up on their #ToxicWorkSpaces and it’s heartbreaking





Kenyans have taken to social media to share heartbreaking experiences at the work places.

The tales varied from sexual harassment to bullying, to being disrespected and feeling belittled.

Many confessed to resigning from their jobs because of the uncivil behaviors.

Some brave Kenyans have shared their personal experiences under the hashtag #ToxicWorkSpaces.

Here are some of them.

My bro in law was fired 20th Dec, no notice. Just don't-come-in-tomorrow & the boss refused to pay both in lieu of notice & 20 days worked. Imagine what he had to tell his kids over Christmas? School fees in the new year?

Oh did I tell y'all how I was forced out of a job because of a facebook post that my bosses decided was about them? Kwanza let me see them contributing to this TT. #ToxicWorkSpaces — Ciru Muriuki (@CiruMuriuki) January 31, 2019

I once worked for a Briton who would throw papers at our Manager out of anger. Because most of our clients were expats, he would train us to have accents because we sounded too “local”. #ToxicWorkSpaces — Maureen Mbithe (@MaureenMbithe_) January 31, 2019

I once had this employer whom kept fish in the office we took turns to feed them as instructed while monitored on CCTV plus our sitting postures & placing of stationary on our desk so 1 day,"Move that mouse to the right or leave my Company" I stood up & left 😂 #ToxicWorkSpaces — Faith Kamene Muema (@Faithmuemak) January 31, 2019

I almost got into depression last year coz of a boss that was a bully. She was a misogynist and crushed my self confidence every chance she had. I stayed because I thought I had no choice. I finally left and I feel liberated. #ToxicWorkSpaces — The Ambivert (@TheManyarkiy) January 31, 2019

Anyway, I had this boss once who would extended my probation working period from 3 months to 8 months and when I inquired, she said I did not need more salary since from my WhatsApp profiles I was always taking 'girls' out for raha. I quit though.

In my 1st job, my supervisor frustrated me to a point he asked for my Uni notes when i told him i was leaving early for evening classes 😂😂 #ToxicWorkSpaces — Omar Muhammad IF (@OmmarIF) January 31, 2019

#ToxicWorkSpaces offices have become the places where most sexual abuse activities take places.

This woman who is older once grabbed my penis pinched it because I arrived late . She knew well I couldn't take her anywhere she was boss — Alex Shwani (@Aleckeei) January 31, 2019

I used to be a secretary, i got pregnant the boss was down right so disrespectful. He used to make sexual comments all the time even before clients to embarrass me. He used to say he is going to add **ears** to my unborn child…#ToxicWorkSpaces — Lily (@lilymwangi2) January 31, 2019