Kenyans open up on their #ToxicWorkSpaces and it’s heartbreaking

By Hilary Kimuyu Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans have taken to social media to share heartbreaking experiences at the work places.

The tales varied from sexual harassment to bullying, to being disrespected and feeling belittled.

Many confessed to resigning from their jobs because of the uncivil behaviors.

Some brave Kenyans have shared their personal experiences under the hashtag #ToxicWorkSpaces.

Here are some of them.

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

