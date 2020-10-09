Kenyans to celebrate first Huduma Day with national prayers

Worshippers at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 5, 2020 which was the first Sunday of the year. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Worshippers at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 5, 2020 which was the first Sunday of the year. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Kenyans will on Saturday celebrate the first Huduma Day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared October 10 a public holiday to be marked through prayer and community work.

The day, which was previously known as Moi Day in honour of former President Daniel arap Moi, was renamed Huduma Day in December 2019.

The CS, in a press release, said the holiday will be observed through national prayers that will highlight service and volunteerism to the community.

“Kenyans are encouraged to participate in the prayers and promote national unity, social justice, cohesion and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generations,” he said.

In the past few years, there has been confusion on whether October 10, which is formally referred to as Moi Day, still remains a public holiday.

In 2018, Dr Matiang’i confirmed the day would henceforth be used to celebrate national heroes and heroines.

NATIONAL PRAYERS

“In Judicial Review, No. 292 of 2017 (Republic v Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Ex Parte G O Nyauchi & 4 others) the court affirmed that the 10th of October remains a public holiday to be observed as such. Going by this decision, therefore, 10th October shall be a public holiday,” explained Matiang’i in a statement released on October 8, 2018.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a national prayer weekend from Friday to Sunday.

The Head of State, in a statement, encouraged Kenyans to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols.

“His Excellency the President has dedicated the forthcoming weekend, Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020, a national weekend of prayer during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols,” a statement from State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo read in part.

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

“The interfaith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio, and digital media platforms,” said Ms Dena-Mararo.

This will be the second national prayer in the country since the virus struck the nation on March 13, 2020.

“Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols,” the State House statement read.

The inter-faith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio and digital media platforms from 10am.

The prayer meeting comes days after the president extended a nationwide curfew by another 60 days while relaxing the starting time from 9pm to 11pm, as the country continues to curb the spread of Covid-19.