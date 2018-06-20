State House deputy spokesperson Kanze Dena addresses journalists on June 20, 2018. PHOTO | FAITH NYAMAI State House deputy spokesperson Kanze Dena addresses journalists on June 20, 2018. PHOTO | FAITH NYAMAI
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

State House deputy spokesperson Kanze Dena on Wednesday held her first press briefing just weeks after her appointment.

The navy blue trouser suit clad former news anchor took to the podium and introduced the brief in eloquent Swahili that for a moment was a reminiscence of her news anchoring sessions.

Kanze said the government’s war on corruption is still ongoing.

She also reminded Kenyans of the big four agenda, stating that updates on every progress made shall be shared in due course.

Online, Kenyans had a lot to say about Kanze’s first State House briefing.