Froom left: Deputy President William Ruto, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka during the 16th annual national prayers breakfast at the Safari Park hotel on May 31, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Choices have consequences and Kenyans online have been pondering on the culture of electing leaders based on ethnicity instead of ideas.

Many blamed the rising tide of corruption in government to the ‘mtu wetu’ mentality that holds sway in every electioneering period.

Kenyans on Twitter, through the hashtag £MtuWetuNonsense, linked poor governance and corruption in the country to the tendency of Kenyans to view elections through tribal lenses.

This is what they had to say.

Some people shout mtu wetu yet they themselves go hungry and cannot afford basic needs because of corruption. Kwani mmerogwa na hawa thieves #MtuWetuNonsense — Mulosi stephen (@Mulosistephen) June 14, 2018

#MtuWetuNonsense ndo inafanya uchumi unadorora! — Trevor Offshey (@offshey) June 14, 2018

Once we streamline our independent institutions, then we have a shot at fighting this #MtuWetuNonsense — joseph ogembo (@joseloop) June 14, 2018

Fuel adulteration,supply of deadly sugar laced with carcinogens, young souls getting thrown out of moving PSVs, thugs in suits carting away billions in sacks on supplying 'air'. Try apprehending them..whole communities go up in arms. You get the life you deserve #MtuWetuNonsense — Eric Jewelz (@riqojewel) June 14, 2018

It's time Kenyans say they're done with tribalism. Forever #MtuWetuNonsense — January the 2nd. (@Just_mutumaKE) June 14, 2018

#MtuWetuNonsense mtu wetu mentality is usually fun and games mixed with ignorance till looters steal from their own tribesmen, that's when it truly hurts , NCPB maize scandal anyone, #BudgetKE2018 — Chris Khamasi (@KhamasiChris) June 14, 2018

#MtuWetuNonsense we want to beautify wizi and give it sweater names just because ni mtu wetu — Anne rose 🇰🇪 (@candybaibe170) June 14, 2018

"The goat lives its entire life terrified of the Wolf, only to be devoured by the shepherd" #MtuWetuNonsense — CoinciDante. (@Kigo_Njagi) June 14, 2018