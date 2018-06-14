Froom left: Deputy President William Ruto, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka during the 16th annual national prayers breakfast at the Safari Park hotel on May 31, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTEFroom left: Deputy President William Ruto, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka during the 16th annual national prayers breakfast at the Safari Park hotel on May 31, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Choices have consequences and Kenyans online have been pondering on the culture of electing leaders based on ethnicity instead of ideas.

Many blamed the rising tide of corruption in government to the ‘mtu wetu’ mentality that holds sway in every electioneering period.

Kenyans on Twitter, through the hashtag £MtuWetuNonsense, linked poor governance and corruption in the country to the tendency of Kenyans to view elections through tribal lenses.

This is what they had to say.