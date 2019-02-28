Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans taken aback by DP Ruto’s denial on stolen billions – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu February 28th, 2019 1 min read

Deputy President Dr William Ruto on Thursday denied reports that Sh21 billion allocated to Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet has been lost.

Speaking during the launch of a status report on Judiciary at the Supreme Court, Dr Ruto insisted that facts on the projects should be understood in order to nail the corruption suspects.

“You’ve heard that government has lost about Sh21 billion in Kimwarer and Arror dam, which is a flat lie!”.

He added: “The money in question is about Sh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee. No money will be lost because we are a responsible government.”

He did not give details of the unexplained expenditure and the alleged bank guarantees.

Kenyans on social media reacted in shock, wondering whether the DP understands the magnitude of the reported plunder.

