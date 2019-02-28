Kenyans taken aback by DP Ruto’s denial on stolen billions – VIDEO

Deputy President Dr William Ruto makes his remarks during the presentation of the State of Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) 2017/2018 at the Supreme Court grounds.

Deputy President Dr William Ruto on Thursday denied reports that Sh21 billion allocated to Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet has been lost.

Speaking during the launch of a status report on Judiciary at the Supreme Court, Dr Ruto insisted that facts on the projects should be understood in order to nail the corruption suspects.

“You’ve heard that government has lost about Sh21 billion in Kimwarer and Arror dam, which is a flat lie!”.

He added: “The money in question is about Sh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee. No money will be lost because we are a responsible government.”

He did not give details of the unexplained expenditure and the alleged bank guarantees.

Kenyans on social media reacted in shock, wondering whether the DP understands the magnitude of the reported plunder.

DP Ruto: ONLY 7 billion is in question

God, when will I ever get to this stage where I use ONLY and 7B in the same sentence!? — Chris (@chris_lavim) February 28, 2019

DP RUTO just 7b lost hmmm sounds very little to some — Mzalendo Bonface (@MzalendoBonface) February 28, 2019

@DCI_Kenya @EACCKenya & @ODPP_KE are yet to complete their investigations on 21B looted. Yet Dp Ruto has already concluded that its only 7B which has been looted!

Allegedly same guy who's said to have procured towels,tiles&blankets using dams’ money. Kenyans are not fools! — Mutichilo Mike (@Wakilimutichilo) February 28, 2019

A 'Responsible Government' purchased towels and pillow cases worth billions ostensibly for the construction of dams…That's according to DP Ruto — PK Kasirim (@pkasirim) February 28, 2019

Someone tell Dp Ruto that every dime counts. We expect full accountability of our taxes. — Mûndû Mûgo (@Mugo98912921) February 28, 2019

DP Ruto says only 7 billion, well, and they're here threatening HELB beneficiaries with arrests… Can they first deploy those police officers to track that 7 billion #StateOfJudiciary — François K (@k_faw) February 28, 2019

DP Ruto saying only 7B? God hawa watu hata hawaoni kama 7B ni kitu kubwa — Abdirisan Göõñër (@Abdirisan08) February 28, 2019

Somebody is talking about 7b as if it is a loose change#Dp ruto — Abdirizak said moham (@Abdirizaksaidm1) February 28, 2019

DP Ruto please give us a break. Whether 21b or 7b or …It is our tax — BOMET PUNDIT (@Bometpundit) February 28, 2019