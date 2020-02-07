Kenyans stuck in coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan city appeal for help – VIDEO

A group of Kenyan students stranded in China’s city of Wuhan have appealed to the government to evacuate them.

In a 92-second video, 10 Kenyan students took turns to plead with the government to come to their aid.

Countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, two US planes with about 300 passengers, mostly Americans, took off from Wuhan bound for the United States.

Another plane with New Zealanders, Australians, and Pacific Islanders evacuated from Wuhan arrived in New Zealand’s Auckland on Wednesday.

Taiwan also evacuated the first batch of an estimated 500 Taiwanese who were stranded in Wuhan.

Uzbekistan evacuated 251 people from China. Last week on Thursday, Singapore evacuated 92 of their own from the Wuhan city. Some 636 people have died from the virus in China, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

EVACUATE THEM

The Kenyans student are desperately calling on the Kenyan government to evacuate them.

Here are their messages to their government:

“I am among 88 Kenyans citizen currently in Wuhan city pleading with our government to take action and evacuate us,”

“Mimi ni Mkenya na ninalipa Ushuru, niko katika mji was Wuhan. Naomba serikali niweze kukuwa evacuated. Asante”

“I’m one of the Kenyan students stuck in Wuhan and we are requesting the government to evacuate us.”

“Conoravirus is my enemy am pleaded with my government to consider our safety.”

“I am a Kenyan and I pray that the Kenyan Government to evacuate me from Wuhan.”

I am pleading with the Government to make a swift movement in evacuating us from Wuhan city. The situation is becoming unbearable to all of us.”

“Am a Kenya student stuck in Wuhan, we are asking for the Government to evacuate us.”

“I am one of the Kenyan students living in Wuhan. Pleading with the government to come and evacuate us.”

“Some of us have medical conditions that need frequent medical attention but because of the outbreak we are stranded and cannot find our way out.”

“My point to the Kenyan government, this is the time we really need them to help us get out of here because the more we stay here the more we get exposed to the risk of contracting the virus.”

There are more than 80,000 African students in China and about 5,000 are thought to be in Wuhan.