Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich in the traditional briefcase pose outside the National Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget statement. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

The debate on corruption has taken a new twist with Kenyans arguing that departments which lost huge amounts of money in corruption scandals have their budgets reduced.

As National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presented the 2018/2019 budget in parliament on Thursday, Kenyans called for reduced budgets for government departments which have been implicated in corruption scandals.

The National Youth Service, Youth Enterprise and Development Fund and Kenya Pipeline were among the entities which have reportedly been lost billions of shillings in the some of the latest scandals.

Here are some of the sentiments Kenyans had on the budget: