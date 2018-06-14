Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich in the traditional briefcase pose outside the National Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget statement. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The debate on corruption has taken a new twist with Kenyans arguing that departments which lost huge amounts of money in corruption scandals have their budgets reduced.

As National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presented the 2018/2019 budget in parliament on Thursday, Kenyans called for reduced budgets for government departments which have been implicated in corruption scandals.

The National Youth Service, Youth Enterprise and Development Fund and Kenya Pipeline were among the entities which have reportedly been lost billions of shillings in the some of the latest scandals.

Here are some of the sentiments Kenyans had on the budget:

3. The money allocated to NYS in this budget is a clear testimony that we have no intention of moving away from graft. NYS simply doesn’t have the capacity to absorb that kind of money and it is therefore put there to be NGIRITERED. — Herman Manyora (@HManyora) June 14, 2018

What is the purpose of reading the budget if at the end of the day the money will end up in the hands of cartels and corrupt leaders?

NO NEED. just give there share #BudgetKE2018 — mkenya Mzalendo 🇰🇪 (@Nurkeyhanshi) June 14, 2018

We have set aside a budget of 500B for NYS scandals 2018/2019. Cartelspic.twitter.com/Y9L1aJsRLV #BudgetKE2018 — CHINESE JORDAN🥋 (@Antonn_G) June 14, 2018

#BudgetKE2018 This ministry of Corruption has to be given 3/4 of the budget and sale us poisonus sugar — ß α s i l i c α. (@MrBasilica) June 14, 2018