Kenyans scold Passaris after her ‘rude’ reply to grieving family

By Hilary Kimuyu August 15th, 2019 2 min read

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris is facing yet another backlash on social media over her reply to a grieving family that sought her help in fundraising.

A tweep by the name Vildetah Glory had tagged Passaris, together with Governor Mike Sonko and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, for help in offsetting a huge medical bill.

“The family is reaching to us to help clear the Late David Mutemi’s Bill. We reach out to you because we know when we come together, great things happen,” she posted.

Glory also shared the funds drive paybill number.

But it seemed Passaris was not unmoved by the gesture.

She quickly used the opportunity to bemoan her low salary and unpaid per diem for a trip she took to New York.

“Sorry my salary and per diems exhausted. When the County Government pays the per diems due to me plus interest and the courts reinstates our house allowance & awards me defamation in upcoming cases I shall do more to help the many who the law cannot in the short run,” she wrote back.

Kenyans were unimpressed by the response, terming it rude and shocking.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter through of her response.

