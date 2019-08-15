Kenyans scold Passaris after her ‘rude’ reply to grieving family

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris is facing yet another backlash on social media over her reply to a grieving family that sought her help in fundraising.

A tweep by the name Vildetah Glory had tagged Passaris, together with Governor Mike Sonko and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, for help in offsetting a huge medical bill.

“The family is reaching to us to help clear the Late David Mutemi’s Bill. We reach out to you because we know when we come together, great things happen,” she posted.

Glory also shared the funds drive paybill number.

But it seemed Passaris was not unmoved by the gesture.

She quickly used the opportunity to bemoan her low salary and unpaid per diem for a trip she took to New York.

“Sorry my salary and per diems exhausted. When the County Government pays the per diems due to me plus interest and the courts reinstates our house allowance & awards me defamation in upcoming cases I shall do more to help the many who the law cannot in the short run,” she wrote back.

Sorry my salary and per diems exhausted. When the County Government pays the per diems due to me plus interest and the courts reinstates our house allowance & awards me defamation in upcoming cases I shall do more to help the many who the law cannot in the short run. #GodsSpeed https://t.co/IC1TXPTvhP — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) August 14, 2019

Kenyans were unimpressed by the response, terming it rude and shocking.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter through of her response.

There’s no need for you to be condescending to someone asking for help. Being silent would not have hurt madam women rep.

As a person who proudly voted for you, seeing this fills me with disgust!!!! pic.twitter.com/IzoBgJmNLw — david mwangi (@The_Mwangi) August 14, 2019

Is this you,Madam Women Rep?Did someone take over your twitter account for a moment?You’ve stooped this low?If you can’t help,just don’t add salt to injury. Where is your courtesy? — Areba Bonface (@Areba_KE) August 15, 2019

I can’t believe I voted for you.

Where is empathy in your response for someone who is in so much pain already. How do you then make it about you.

If you know you cant help you an ignore or retweet will do. — Baby Wĩtũ (@karigoh) August 14, 2019

Wah you didnt have to go this deep..silence would have been golden 😷 — i_am_eddiesan (@IEddiesan) August 14, 2019

Its a shame you had to turn this plea for help to be about you and your unnecessary salary increments. Some of us are paid way less than you MPs, we still pay taxes that enable you to get your lucrative salaries and allowances and we still contribute to support stuff like this. — rashid swaleh (@RSwaleh) August 15, 2019

U should have just kept quiet instead of responding to the issue in a pedestrian manner. Nkt. — Thomas ™🇰🇪🇷🇼🇺🇬 (@thomskan82) August 14, 2019

We are in more than 20 WhatsApp groups and we don’t complain we contribute anything we don’t complain and what’s we earn can’t compare to what these guys in the August house earn…..Sawa tuu they will come to ask for votes — David Ludogoli (@DLUDOGOLI) August 14, 2019