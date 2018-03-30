Opposition leader Raila Odinga at Milimani Court on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Kenyans online have flatly rejected Raila Odinga’s Easter message urging him to intervene and have his deported ‘general’ Miguna Miguna brought back home.

Mr Odinga shared his Easter greetings card on Friday on all his social media accounts only to be subjected endless bashing from Kenyans online.

Thousands of comments were made all in regards to Miguna’s recent tribulations at the hands of the government and his subsequent deportation to Dubai.

Miguna is currently recuperating in a Dubai hospital from the physical injuries that he suffered at the hands of the Kenyan authorities during his 72 ordeal at the JKIA.

Some social media users trolled Odinga for the infamous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that was meant to reconcile and unite the nation, saying it (the handshake) served no purpose if it couldn’t rescue the besieged Miguna.

Happy Easter to all Kenyans from all walks of life. From my family to yours, I wish you the Lord’s blessings. pic.twitter.com/NWQbOEnOi6 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 30, 2018

We can not have a ‘Happy Easter’ if Miguna Miguna is not in the country. @RailaOdinga if you are tired then leave us alone and let @MigunaMiguna take over!!#MigunaDeportedAgain — Errycar10 (@errycar10) March 30, 2018

Generate a paybil for Miguna. You need to denounce that “Judas” handshake. — Sirme Muinde (@MuindeJR) March 30, 2018

baba are you happy for the only man who got the steel balls and swore you up in broad daylight as the peoples president now he cant access his birth country where the handshake exists? I’m still consulting on my support for you — Joshua Nandichi Lukongo (@leunamme_i) March 30, 2018

Miguna keep on suffering in the hands of despots, while you keep quiet. Remember who was in front of u pic.twitter.com/1nGkfpvHg7 — Lwanda magere (@willis_osoti) March 30, 2018

Don’t wish us happy easter. Our general is suffering — @zamtec (@Patrick85940117) March 30, 2018

I can not enjoy enjoy easter yet miguna miguna is in a foreign land unwillingly tortured..no way — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) March 30, 2018

we need the opposition leader Miguna Miguna back for us to enjoy our Easter, don’t wish Kenyans well yet u know they have problems coz of u — churchill situma (@chsituma00) March 30, 2018

No Happy Easter without @MigunaMiguna ‘s unconditional release. Enough is enough. Stop your games, this is matter of life and death! Resist! — Erick Mwikya (@EMwikya) March 30, 2018

Unless the General is back free and happy, noway we can have happy Easter, period. — Jeremy Kioko Scooby (@Scooby_co_ke) March 30, 2018

From a greater percentage of tweets over here, the writing is clearly on the wall. The big question is when is @RailaOdinga initiating the discussion on his succession? His helplessness at JKIA indicated that his political power has waned and so time to introduce a new firebrand — Daniel Osieko (@OsiekoDaniel) March 30, 2018

We cannot have the so thing you call “happy” while one of our son is sick. Mistreated and his rights violated in a Dubai hospital. We cannot have all the “good Easter ” from you sir if you are not ACTING on @MigunaMiguna issue. We should be on the streets to demand on his Release — Senator Ole Suyiankah (@suyiankah) March 30, 2018

Baba as Easter gift to kenyans bring back miguna miguna — The Mnur feruz (@Fmnur) March 30, 2018