Opposition leader Raila Odinga at Milimani Court on March 29, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Kenyans online have flatly rejected Raila Odinga’s Easter message urging him to intervene and have his deported ‘general’ Miguna Miguna brought back home.

Mr Odinga shared his Easter greetings card on Friday on all his social media accounts only to be subjected endless bashing from Kenyans online.

Thousands of comments were made all in regards to Miguna’s recent tribulations at the hands of the government and his subsequent deportation to Dubai.

Miguna is currently recuperating in a Dubai hospital from the physical injuries that he suffered at the hands of the Kenyan authorities during his 72 ordeal at the JKIA.

Some social media users trolled Odinga for the infamous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that was meant to reconcile and unite the nation, saying it (the handshake) served no purpose if it couldn’t rescue the besieged Miguna.