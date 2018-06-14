National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich holds the briefcase at National Assembly ahead of presentation of the budget statement for the fiscal year 2017/08 on March 30, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyans have been left wondering for how long they must keep tightening their belts after what the national budget for the next financial year entails for them came to light.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich will on Thursday afternoon read a record breaking Budget of Sh3.1 trillion which the country’s biggest since independence.

For millions of Kenyans, life just got tougher with proposals for Value Added Tax on essential commodities such as flour, medicine, bread and fuel which have previously been exempted.

These measures will come into effect in two weeks’ at midnight of June 30, hitting where it hurts the most, right in your pockets.

Kenyans shared their views on social media on the colossal budget which can run the entire East Africa region.

If the Auditor General report is anything to go by, then we shouldn’t call this a 3 Trillion budget. Because 30% of it will, as usual ‘walkway’ from our public coffers with no trace. #BudgetKE2018 — Eric Kinaga (@EricKinaga) June 14, 2018

We’ve a Kes 3.07 trillion budget 3 times more than combined budgets of TZ, UG and Rwanda, yet TZ, RW have universal health care, clean cities and reduced levels of corruption yet we don’t. #BudgetKE2018

3.7Trillion? Wtf?? Are we running a country or an entire East African region?? #BudgetKE2018! — Kahihu Krek (@kahihu_krek) June 14, 2018

Oh God see us through this 3 trilion #BudgetKE2018 — Jumba Givan (@Givan254) June 14, 2018

I ain’t an economist but isn’t it preposterous to have a 3. Trillion Budget when you have an equal amount owed to the Chines?#BudgetKE2018 — Sir Alex (@SirAlexMatere) June 14, 2018

If @UKenyatta would have been serious about corruption fight, he would have started by massively reducing the 2018/19 budgetary expenditure. Increasing it 3.1 trillion is giving the tenderpreneurs a field day. They are toasting. #BudgetKE2018 — Paul Onana (@ckukumwenyewe) June 14, 2018