National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich holds the briefcase at National Assembly ahead of presentation of the budget statement for the fiscal year 2017/08 on March 30, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGONational Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich holds the briefcase at National Assembly ahead of presentation of the budget statement for the fiscal year 2017/08 on March 30, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO
By HILARY KIMUYU

Kenyans have been left wondering for how long they must keep tightening their belts after what the national budget for the next financial year entails for them came to light.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich will on Thursday afternoon read a record breaking Budget of Sh3.1 trillion which the country’s biggest since independence.

For millions of Kenyans, life just got tougher with proposals for Value Added Tax on essential commodities such as flour, medicine, bread and fuel which have previously been exempted.

These measures will come into effect in two weeks’ at midnight of June 30, hitting where it hurts the most, right in your pockets.

Kenyans shared their views on social media on the colossal budget which can run the entire East Africa region.