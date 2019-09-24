Kenyans online demand more than condolence message from Uhuru

Kenyans are demanding stern action from the government after a classroom collapsed at Precious Talent Top school in Dagoretti constituency leaving seven children dead and 57 others with serious injuries on Monday.

The two storey school building collapsed at around 6.50 am on Monday as class five, six, seven and eight pupils settled in class to start their morning lessons.

Following the tragic deaths and injuries of the pupils and the devastation it has left on the lives of the parents of the school, Kenyan online have expressed their anger at government, accusing relevant institutions of failing to secure the lives of the pupils.

They are especially blaming officials from the ministry of education for failing to inspect the structures in the school to ensure the 850 pupils at the school were safe in their daily learning routine.

“My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to families of the children affected by the tragedy at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoretti. Our agencies are taking urgent actions to contain the situation and alleviate further suffering.” – President Kenyatta. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 23, 2019



Kenyans online have taken issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta after State House shared his condolence message on its official twitter handle, demanding action on the people responsible who failed in their duties.

@Amosuk4 tweeted, “ These kids sets off to school like any other kid did and will NEVER return home, and none of these people will take any responsibility, mind you it wasn’t an earthquake it’s just some caresslessness from some individuals Really bad”.

“Fire someone. Thank you,” said @CycloneKenya1

“ showing the failed Govt institution, what happened to the inspectorate in schools ? people are sleeping on their jobs or high on something,” commented @alexmmwaniki

@wachira_crispus said, “ I feel sad and angry!!! Was the building constructed in utopia where there are no authorities?? What is the work of government? Mourning and sending condolences??

@KaymanGeorge asked, “ Does the government have special department meant to check conditions of these structures? No. But when such happens, no one will take blame and resign..It will be business as usual.

“Arrest the owner of the building, the Contractor n those crooks who approved the plan otherwise you condolences are nothing without serious action against the culprits. Policy is the problem n the cause of lose lives,” @Alisonj09424077 advised

“Same old statement that is never from u and as usual, nothing will happen apart from politicians taking advantage to be in the limelight,” @WilsonWaGitau pointed out.