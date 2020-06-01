Kenyans mark low key Madaraka Day

Kenya on Monday after marked Madaraka Day celebrations in a unique way with only 46 guests being invited to attend the national celebrations at State House, Nairobi.

This was the first time ever that the event was not marked in a stadium or public place due to government imposed restrictions on public gatherings occasioned by the outbreak Covid-19.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

This year’s celebrations were led by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenyans across the country followed proceedings on TVs and radios.

At the venue of the celebrations invited guests sat 1 meter apart.

Another interesting spectacle was the sight of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto following proceedings from one of State House’s balconies and not the dais.

VIP GUESTS

Among the VIP guests in attendance were DP Ruto, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, disciplined services commanders, House Speakers and House Leaders and a host of Cabinet Secretaries.

Madaraka Day commemorates Kenya’s attainment of self-governance in 1963 after decades of British rule.