Kenyans on Twitter are at it again, this time with hilarious memes of lawyer Miguna Miguna during his confrontation with police on Monday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The fiery lawyer caused drama at the airport when he refused to board a Dubai bound plane meant to re-deport him to Canada, just hours after he had landed in the country.

Miguna was captured on tape being dragged by plain-cloth police to the airplane. He however repulsed the re-deportation bid after violent scenes at the airplane’s door .

“I am not going anywhere….where is my luggage? Where is my passport? You cannot take me from my country by force,” he remonstrated as the commotion delayed Flight EK 722 to Dubai.

KOT saw the humorous side of the whole scene and has been sharing hilarious posts on the hashtag #MigunaChallenge.