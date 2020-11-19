Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust ReadNews

Kenyans livid after govt uses ‘unKenyan’ photo on Huduma Namba sample

By Hilary Kimuyu November 19th, 2020 2 min read

The government was on Thursday forced to set the record straight on a version of the Huduma Namba cards that had been circulated online and in the process dug itself into a deeper hole.

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna was forced to clarify and share how the card will look like amid confusion that the card had a Mastercard logo.

Related Stories

“This is the feel and look of the Huduma Card,” Oguna posted.

The government clarified that the card being circulated was fake, adding that a government cannot collaborate with a card company on a national identity card project.

“The Government of Kenya (GOK) has now distanced itself from the picture terming it as fake. Kenyans have been made to believe that this is how the #HudumaCard looks like. We wish to clarify that this is FAKE and that #HudumaCard has no expiry date. Kaa Chonjo,” the Spokesman said in a statement.

Despite the confusion, what irked Kenyans on social media was the use of a the picture of a Caucasian woman on the sample Huduma Namba card instead of that of a reguar Kenyan citizen.

Here is what they had to say.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Comedian Butita sues online shop for brand violation