Kenyans laud new CJ as she assumes office

Chief Justice Martha Koome when she was sworn in at State House., Nairobi

There is a new Chief Justice (CJ) in town and Kenyans have wasted little time in not only sharing their excitement but also wishing her well.

Lady Justice Martha Koome was on Friday sworn in as the new CJ making her the first female to be appointed to the position in the country.

She also is the 15th Chief Justice to assume office in Kenya following David Maraga’s retirement.

President Kenyatta forwarded Koome’s name to Parliament for approval on April 28 after she beat nine other candidates including judges, prominent lawyers, in private practice, and law scholars.

She is expected to preside over Kenya’s judiciary and if need be, will be called upon to adjudicate disputed petitions in the presidential elections, among other.

“The swearing-in of Justice Martha Koome offers bright dawn delivering overdue justice and vindicates our collective aspiration to be a society founded on equality, inclusion, and Constitutionalism. The more women at the helm of leadership the richer and fairer we are. It’s BEAUTIFUL,” said Deputy President William Ruto.

“History has been made! Congratulations Chief Justice Martha Koome,” wrote ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Congratulations to the 15th CJ & Supreme Court President Martha Koome as she takes charge of our Judiciary. I wish her God’s grace & every success. I expect nothing from her but JUSTICE to ALL. The mighty & puny; the powerful & the weak; the old & the young; the wealthy & hustlers alike. Bless you,” tweeted Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“For the first time, we have a woman heading an arm of the government. Historic! As CJ Martha Koome settles in her new office I wish her success in every aspect of her job. Serve all Kenyans without fear or favour. Protect our constitution & build a lasting legacy hinged on justice for all,” commented nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you The Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, Justice Martha Koome! – A win for Justice, a win for Human Rights, a win for women and girls,” said @daktari1.

“Here’s to the future of women in leadership. Congratulations once again Chief Justice Martha Koome,” said Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“Delighted to learn of the appointment of Lady Justice Martha Koome as Chief Justice by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta following her nomination approval by the National Assembly. We celebrate this historic achievement which marks a great milestone in the gender equality index,” tweeted Public service, Youth and Gender affairs CS Margaret Kobia.