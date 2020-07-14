Kenyans hit with double-digit fuel price hike

A petrol station attendant fuels a car at a petrol station in Nyeri town in this photo taken on September 16, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced higher prices for the next 30 days.

In the July review announced today, the price of super petrol increases by Sh11.38; prices of diesel and kerosene have also increased by Sh17.30 and Sh 2.98 per litre respectively.

A litre of petrol in Nairobi will now retail at Sh100.48 from midnight Wednesday, while diesel and kerosene will sell at Sh.91.87 and Sh65.45 respectively.

“The prices are inclusive if the revised rates for Petroleum Development Levy on Super Petrol and Diesel as per Legal Notice No. 124 of 10th July 2020 and 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020,” EPRA said in the dispatch.

The authority said that this month’s prices are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 12.64 percent from $248.21 per cubic metre in May 2020 to $279.58 per cubic metre in June 2020.

Diesel had increased by 32.16 percent from $228.62 per cubic metre to $302.15 per cubic metre.

“In the period under review, there was no kerosene discharged at the port of Mombasa,’’ said Robert Pavel the Director General of EPRA.