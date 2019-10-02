Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans’ fury after CS Macharia appoints his PS to lead Likoni body retrieval

By Hilary Kimuyu October 2nd, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans have reacted in shock after Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Wednesday said he had appointed his Principal Secretary Esther Koimet to lead efforts to retrieve the two bodies and vehicle involved in Indian Ocean tragedy last Sunday.

Mr Macharia said Ms Koimet would lead the multi-agency team that is battling to pull out the bodies of 35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

Many were left wondering why a PS would have to be appointed in the first place.

But according to Mr Macharia, the government had decided to take charge of the process in a bid to ease the pain that the Kighendas have going through.

The mother and daughter were in a white saloon car which was among the last ones to get into Mv Harambee from the mainland side of the channel on Sunday when it slid back from the vessel midway.

Videos circulated showed their saloon car floating half-way in the ocean before sinking within seconds amid screams from onlookers.

FERRY CHANNEL

Delays in retrieval of the two bodies has cast a spotlight on the poor state of disaster preparedness at the busy Likoni ferry channel.

Rampant safety and security lapses at the channel have also attracted anger from leaders and ordinary Kenyans who want officials of Kenya Ferry Services to be fired.

This is what Kenyans think of the appointment:

