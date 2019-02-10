Two Kenyans arrested, charged in US for assaulting disabled man

Jennifer Nganga (left) and Daniel Maina who have been charged in the US for assaulting a disabled man. PHOTO | COURTESY

Two Kenyans have been arrested and arraigned in court in the US for reportedly assaulting a disabled man in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Daniel Maina, 41, and Jennifer Nganga, 60, have each been charged with assault, abuse and battery on a disabled person.

The two appeared before Judge Daniel Crane of Lowell District Court on Wednesday, but were released on personal recognizance.

The two accused persons, have however been barred from contacting the victim nor providing care to elderly or disabled people.

The two were also ordered to surrender any licenses for providing care.

Investigations by Chelmsford police revealed a series of abuse by the two Kenyans on a 50-year-old, non-verbal resident of the group home, located on Harding Street.

EVIDENCE GATHERED

“The evidence gathered during the investigation showed a clear pattern of physical abuse against a victim who could not defend himself or report his abuse at the hands of the very people charged with his care and well-being,” police said in a statement.

The prosecution said that the victim requires extensive care, and that both Maina and Nganga struck the victim over a period of time with the abuse being captured on camera.

Police reviewed the videos of the defendants hitting the victim in the head and pushing his head into a pillow.

The pre-trial hearing for the case has been set for March 26, 2019.