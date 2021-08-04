Kenyans celebrate first gold medal in Tokyo

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (L) and Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir react after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020. PIC: COURTESY

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (L) and Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir react after the men's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020. PIC: COURTESY





Kenyans on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, joined hands in celebrating her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Emmanuel Korir blasted through to win the men’s 800 metres race.

Korir achieved the feat in an impressive 1:45.06 timing, closely followed by his compatriot Ferguson Rotich. The win extended Kenya’s impressive record in this race to a decade.

The winning streak was initiated by Wilson Bungei at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing before David Rudisha won in the next two editions in 2012 and 2016 in London and Rio.

Korir and Rotich’s coach, Paul Ereng, was also a gold medalist in the event in 1988.

This victory helped bring joy to the face of Kenyans after an underwhelming performance at the international event in which the country lost both the 3000m SC title for men and women and also struggled in the 5000m women race.

Back to Kenya🇰🇪 ! We retain Gold in 4 straight Olympic games in 800m men. Congratulations Emmanuel korir and Furguson Rotich. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/C9n70m6BLk — David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) August 4, 2021

Yes. What a tactical run and strong finish, congratulations Emmanuel Korir on winning the 800m Olympic Gold Medal and Ferguson Rotich on taking the Silver Medal. The Entire Nation is proud of you both. Well in! pic.twitter.com/yflaCEkRVr — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 4, 2021

There it is! Team Kenya's first Gold medal! Congratulations to Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich for a phenomenal 1-2 finish in the men's 800m at #Tokyo2020. You have made the nation happy. pic.twitter.com/jLBMaua9TN — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 4, 2021

Yessssssssssss!!!!!!! It's gold and silver in the men's 800M Emmanuel Korir wins gold

Ferguson Rotich takes silver

We had missed our anthem, it's our first #Tokyo2020 Olympic gold

Hongera Korir

Hongera Rotich#WeAreTeamKenya#KenyaMilele#PaidPartnershipWithDiageo pic.twitter.com/hF9D5F6GSO — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) August 4, 2021