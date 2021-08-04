Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans celebrate first gold medal in Tokyo

By Rowena Adhiambo August 4th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, joined hands in celebrating her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after Emmanuel Korir blasted through to win the men’s 800 metres race.

Korir achieved the feat in an impressive 1:45.06 timing, closely followed by his compatriot Ferguson Rotich. The win extended Kenya’s impressive record in this race to a decade.

The winning streak was initiated by Wilson Bungei at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing before David Rudisha won in the next two editions in 2012 and 2016 in London and Rio.

Korir and Rotich’s coach, Paul Ereng, was also a gold medalist in the event in 1988.

This victory helped bring joy to the face of Kenyans after an underwhelming performance at the international event in which the country lost both the 3000m SC title for men and women and also struggled in the 5000m women race.

 

 

