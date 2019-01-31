Nairobi News

Hurrah! Kenyans celebrate end of Njaanuary

By Sylvania Ambani Thursday, January 31st, 2019 1 min read

The last day of the dreaded first month of the year is finally here and Kenyans on Twitter can’t hide their excitement.

In Kenya, the infamous ‘Njaanuary’ is the most hated month of the year, especially by those who overspend during the December holidays leaving them barely surviving until February.

That the month has even been nicknamed ‘Njaanuary – a combination of the Swahili word Njaa (hunger) and January – shows how much tough it gets for many people at this time of the year.

And today being January 31, 2019, Kenyans on Twitter could not hold back their joy.

Sylvania Ambani

Sylvania Ambani is a correspondent with Nairobi News, based in Nairobi. She covers news, entertainment, human interest and feature stories. She is also a web presenter, hosting a weekly show on the Nairobi News YouTube channel.

