Hurrah! Kenyans celebrate end of Njaanuary





The last day of the dreaded first month of the year is finally here and Kenyans on Twitter can’t hide their excitement.

In Kenya, the infamous ‘Njaanuary’ is the most hated month of the year, especially by those who overspend during the December holidays leaving them barely surviving until February.

That the month has even been nicknamed ‘Njaanuary – a combination of the Swahili word Njaa (hunger) and January – shows how much tough it gets for many people at this time of the year.

And today being January 31, 2019, Kenyans on Twitter could not hold back their joy.

Vile tunaingia Feb after 90 days of Njaanuary. pic.twitter.com/tb2LYOiADr — KCB Group (@KCBGroup) January 31, 2019

How am dancing knowing that the year of Njaanuary has finally come to an end 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yScijKCF7o — Risam Kenya🇰🇪 (@SamWaKeyboard) January 30, 2019

Today is the final day of the 68th days of #Njaanuary 😂😂. We made it y’all! pic.twitter.com/M02XjD0xmL — Optiven Limited (@OptivenLimited) January 31, 2019