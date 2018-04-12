Tanzanian nationals Teresa Richard (left), Rose Richard, Shimton Ambasa and Levand Akinyi Ogilo alias Ruth Wairimu Ng’ang’a when they appeared in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Kenyan woman and three Tanzanian nationals, among them two sisters, have been charged with theft of cash and property valued over Sh7 million from Chinese investors.

Ms Lavenda Akinyi Ogilo alias Ruth Wairimu Ng’ang’a and the three Tanzanians Shimton Ambasa, Teresa Richard and Rose Richard were arraigned before chief magistrate Francis Andayi on Wednesday after being in custody since April 1, 2018.

The four are accused of breaking into different houses within Kilimani and Kileleshwa areas and stealing assorted items including laptops, mobile phone, jewellery, wristwatches, shoes, necklaces and hard currencies in US Dollars, British Pounds and Chinese Yen.

The four are said to have broken into Royal Gardens Apartments, Memosa Apartments, Cullinun Apartments along Kiambere Road within Kilimani Area from where they allegedly stole the cash and items.

RELEASED ON BOND

Akinyi, a single mother, and the co-accused applied to be released on bond after denying the five counts of burglary and theft as well as being in Kenya illegally, in the case of the Tanzanians.

They also denied stealing from Zhang Gong, Wan Baihiu , Bi Zhiaqian, Xu Xiao Dan, Qin Feng, Mohamud Hussein Egeh, Solomon Macharia Maina and Moses Kironyo Pratt on diverse dates in March 2018.

The accused were released on various bail terms ranging between Sh300,000 and Sh1,000,000 cash bails. The magistrate directed the Tanzanians to produce Kenyan sureties before being released from custody.

The hearing of the case has been set for May 3, 4 and 10, 2018.