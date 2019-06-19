Kenyan woman arrested in New Delhi after compatriot is killed in beer fight





A Kenyan woman has been arrested in New Delhi in connection to the death of her flatmate, also a Kenyan, on Monday night.

The deceased, 45 year Annsam, died from a deep knife wound on her chest at her residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. She was rushed to hospital after a relative informed police but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police reports indicate the deceased had been living in India for the past eight to 10 months.

Delhi Police have said the woman’s passport and visa could not be found in the flat. Her mobile phone was also missing

“She was sharing the flat with six or seven other women from her country,” the deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar told hundastantimes website.

Her flatmate is being detained by police to help with investigations into the murder. Some bruises on her body made investigators suspect her involvement in the crime

Also arrested is the flatmate’s boyfriend, who is also a Kenyan.

The couple said to have been in the house during the incident

The boyfriend told police that the two women had an altercation over a bottle of beer.