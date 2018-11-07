Kenyan woman accused of chopping off man’s penis in horrid murder

A Kenyan woman was arrested by Police in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday night for reportedly stabbing to death a Malawian man.





Grace Miano, 50, was on Sunday charged with the murder of Limbani Mzoma, 27, after his body was found with several stab wounds in an apartment at South Co, Dublin.

According to Dublin Live, autopsy report revealed that some of the victim’s body parts including his penis, testicles and eyelids were hacked off during the violent attack.

The mutilated body was discovered at a rented house in Tudor Lawns on Thursday.

However, while she lived in the high-end rented house, the court heard, Miano survived off social welfare. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim is not known.

SMILED AT TV CAMERAS

Ms Miano made no comment when she was charged and cautioned at Dublin District Court but smiled and waved at TV cameramen as she arrived in court.

The defendant, who wore a blonde wig in court, slumped forward in her seat before the hearing and at one stage was seen praying.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy told Judge Grainne Malone that his client, who has been living in Ireland for a number of years, wanted a psychiatric assessment carried out.

He said Miano was also requesting medical attention, as she had complained of pains in her head and leg while in custody.

However, Judge Grainne Mailone, who heard the case on Sunday, declined to grant Miano’s request, saying she lacked authority.

Instead, Mailone said the decision on Miano’s request lay with prison officials.

She was remanded in custody and is set to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Friday.