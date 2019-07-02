Kenyan terror suspect arrested in Philippines with explosives – PHOTOS

A Kenyan man believed to be a member of the Al-Shabaab terror group has been arrested in the Philippines.

Philippines National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said that Mr Cholo Abdi Abdullah was arrested at Rasca Hotel in Iba, Zambales, located north west of the country.

Major General Amador Corpuz,s the Director of Criminal Investigations and Detection Group (CIDG), said the suspect was arrested and taken to custody.

“Seized from the suspect were a 9-mm pistol, magazine and ammunition, one unit of an improvised explosive device, a hand grenade, and other bomb-making components,” the Philippines Police said in a report.

The police also said that Mr Abdullah pledged his allegiance to the militia group in 2012 and has been actively involved in its activities in the region.

The suspect is studying to be a pilot at All Asia Aviation Academy and was also undertaking a research on different aviation threats.