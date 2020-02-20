Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Kenyan students in Wuhan to get Sh1.3m upkeep

By Elizabeth Merab February 20th, 2020 1 min read

The government will disburse Sh1.3 million that will go towards upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus epidemic.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans living in the country after a coronavirus lock down left students confined to their residences and unable to procure groceries.

Related Stories

State spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said 100 Kenyans are currently living in the Chinese city, with 91 of these being students while 9 are artistes.

“We are aware there are two expectant Kenyans… they’ve been receiving medical services. They have necessary support and are in good health,” Col (rtd )Oguna said in a briefing on Thursday.

The nine other Kenyans are said to be acrobats.

All transport, including trains, flights and public means had been cancelled by Chinese authorities to prevent spread of the viral disease.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Court overturns Stella Nyanzi’s 18-month jail term