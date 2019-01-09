Kenyan school girls win continental award for ‘life changing’ invention

On top of the award, the school girls will also receive a prize money of Sh 2.5 million for inventing the app.





Five students from Kisumu Girls High School, who invented a mobile app which will help in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), will on Wednesday next week be presented with a continental award.

The girl school girls – Stacy Owino, Purity Achieng, Ivy Akinyi, Synthia Otieno and Macrine Otieno – will be honoured at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria.

On top of the award, they will also receive a prize money of Sh 2.5 million for inventing the app.

I-CUT APP

I-cut is an application that links girls who are at the risk of undergoing FGM with rescue centers.

The five, according to Daily Trust’s African of the year award committee under the leadership of former Botswana president Festus Mogue, were picked as winners because of inventing a ‘life changing machine.’

“The girls were selected out of several dozen nominees, for innovation of the mobile application called I-cut,” said Daily Trust African in a statement.