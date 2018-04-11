Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (second left) when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to respond to queries surrounding the deportation of Miguna Miguna. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTEInterior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (second left) when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to respond to queries surrounding the deportation of Miguna Miguna. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Many Kenyans online are of the view that Members of Parliament ought to draw important lessons from the US senate on how to grill influential people in the society.

The online community expressed its admiration for the US Senate over how it handled Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, terming it as a worthwhile grilling session for users who sought to know about the app’s security.

Other drew comparison with a session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security which recently grilled Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i regarding the plight of Kenyan born lawyer Miguna Miguna last month at the JKIA leading to his deportation from the country for a second time within two months.

Many users wee of the view that MPs who conducted the session seemed intimidated by Mating’i, allowing him to dominate the session.

Here are some of the thoughts Kenyans shared regarding what legislators should learn from the Zuckerberg-Senate session.