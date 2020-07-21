Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyan men roast Caroline Mutoko over stinging video

By Sylvania Ambani July 21st, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan men have taken offence with media personality Caroline Mutoko’s sentiments that they are inherently dirty.

On Tuesday, Mutoko said that men are naturally unhygienic, something that makes them vulnerable to contract Covid-19.

Covid-19 is a virus that affects a person’s respiratory system, and no vaccine has yet been developed.

However, one of the prevention measures to help stop the spread of the disease is maintaining cleanliness by washing hands with soap and water.

Ms Mutoko claims that most Kenyan men abhor cleanliness.

She also said most men never eat fruits to boost their immunity as advised by medics and would rather drink spirits than go to the hospital.

She says this is a threat to their families especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Kenyans on Twitter had a mouthful to say about this

