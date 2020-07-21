Kenyan men roast Caroline Mutoko over stinging video





Kenyan men have taken offence with media personality Caroline Mutoko’s sentiments that they are inherently dirty.

On Tuesday, Mutoko said that men are naturally unhygienic, something that makes them vulnerable to contract Covid-19.

Covid-19 is a virus that affects a person’s respiratory system, and no vaccine has yet been developed.

However, one of the prevention measures to help stop the spread of the disease is maintaining cleanliness by washing hands with soap and water.

Ms Mutoko claims that most Kenyan men abhor cleanliness.

She also said most men never eat fruits to boost their immunity as advised by medics and would rather drink spirits than go to the hospital.

She says this is a threat to their families especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Kenyans on Twitter had a mouthful to say about this

Ndio maana Caroline Mutoko anasema hatuogi? 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ Breadwinners!!! I dont think they an option but to put emselves on the line of danger…. Coz they have no option. Unajuaa njaa ni nn? Weue wanaume mko pabaya…. — #FellowKenyan. (@Martinlilac) July 21, 2020

Huyu Caroline mutoko nayeye nini humsumbua? Thought she is so bright — John Madevu (@john_madevu) July 21, 2020

Covid19 vaccination for men has been discovered by a Kenyan radio presenter Caroline Mutoko. Russia and USA to stop looking for one. — Ni Hulius! (@Hulius_) July 21, 2020

Anyway, nikule fruits Caroline Mutoko asiniite mchafu pic.twitter.com/0aE5tpXyWR — Connoisseur (@Suba_star) July 21, 2020

So Caroline Mutoko ameonea wanaume sana. She is too harsh to men. Kwani alikataliwa na wote? 😭 — THE DUKE OF ISIOLO (KHK) (@Happy_kulayo) July 21, 2020

Caroline Mutoko attacking men is the worst thing to do. — Natasha (@_Natashaa_Ke) July 21, 2020

You don't have to listen to everything that Caroline mutoko says. Pick what's important to you and leave out the rest. — Chebethilda (@Chebethilda4) July 21, 2020