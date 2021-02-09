Kenyan man killed in a multiple-car crash in the US





A 26-year-old Kenyan man was on Thursday morning killed in a multiple-car crash while jogging in the United States.

Sheria Musyoka was fatally struck while jogging during a multi car crash allegedly caused by a drunken driver at an intersection in San Francisco, California.

Local authorities said eight vehicles, including a 2003 Ford Explorer that was reported stolen in San Jose, were involved in the crash.

One of the cars reportedly struck Musyoka, who was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the stolen car identified as Jerry Lyons was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and possession of the stolen property.

Musyoka had just moved to San Francisco from Connecticut two weeks ago together with his wife Hannah Ege and their three-year-old son, Theo.

The two were married for four years.

“We saved up every penny we could for this move we wanted to find a nice neighborhood that was safe,” Hannah told ABC7 News in an emotional interview.

Adding; “We really wanted to be in the city, it was really important to me to be in the city. I wanted diversity, I wanted my son to grow up with others that looked like him. There were a lot of opportunities he could have in San Francisco and we were so excited. Our first week here was heaven we were so happy to be here to be on our own.”

Musyoka moved to the US to pursue an education in political science at Dartmouth.

His proudest moments came in January this year when he obtained US citizenship.

A GoFundMe created by Miller to support Musyoka’s family has so far received nearly Sh10 million ($95,000) in donations by Monday.

On Saturday, UDA party chairman Johnson Muthama called on Ukambani politicians to cast aside their differences and help ferry back Musyoka’s body from the US to Mwingi.

Muthama visited and condoled with his family in Mwingi Central sub-county.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu also condoled with the family and promised to stand with the family in funeral arrangements as well as the airlifting of the late Musyoka’s body back to Kenya.