Kenyan man found dead in the US





A Kenyan reported missing a week ago in Atlanta, Georgia has been found dead by local police at a slimy creek next to where he lived.

The identification of his body was easy as he had a common Kenyan flag beaded bracelet that most Kenyan are fond of wearing.

The lifeless body of Evans Gathaga Muhia was discovered by Douglas Police in Lithia Springs and revealed he did not jump into the stream but slid down as his shirt was caught by trees before landing into the waters, where a fisherman spotted his body and called the police.

Reports indicate the deceased last spoke to Bishop Mwawasi, a Church leader based in Marietta, Georgia. He allegedly sought help from the clergyman, saying he was seeing strange visions.

According to his Facebook page, the deceased was a former aircraft Engineer at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

He moved to the USA and like most Kenyans do, worked in various warehouses before becoming a truck driver.

There are other reports suggesting he worked with a leading transport company called Everitt and eventually becoming an owner-operator with his own company called Gaxan Logistics LLC.

His close friends described him as composed, reserved, and a man of good taste in fashions but with very few words.

Muhia has an aunt living in Atlanta according to those who are coordinating his funeral arrangements.