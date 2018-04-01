Dennis Omondi, a sub-editor at West FM, has been diagnosed with Leukemia. PHOTO | COURTESY

An ailing Kenyan journalist diagnosed with Acute Leukemia has moved the online community with an emotional appeal to well-wishers to help him raise funds needed for an urgent medical treatment.

Dennis Omondi, who was diagnosed with the ailment early this year, has uploaded a video on Twitter with a desperate appeal for help to raise Sh6.5million needed for bone marrow transplant in India.

In the video, a teary Omondi, who is a sub-editor at West FM, narrates how all his efforts to raise funds needed for the medical procedure have not yielded much.

DETERIORATING HEALTH

“My state of health is deteriorating. I am appealing for help from all Kenyans so that I can continue with my medication. I am admitted to a hospital with all the facilities but I can only be treated if I have Sh6.5 million,” he says in the video.

Dear Kenyans come to my rescue. Help me raise Ksh6.5m.

Mpesa Pay Bill 138182

Acc no.1222903350

Bank.

KCB Milimani Branch.

Acc name. Dennis Musindi

Acc no. 1222903350

Nancy Mwanza(wife) 0715958679 or Anne on 0726812850 @jumaf3 @LeonLidigu @SokoAnalyst @Ma3Route #IstandwithDennis pic.twitter.com/fZryBkvyAJ — Dennis Ole Omondi (@OleOmondi) March 29, 2018

Omondi’s plight first came to the fore in January when he made a similar appeal to well-wishers and friends to help him raise Sh12million required for treatment in South Africa.

After weeks of treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, Omondi was flown to India for specialized treatment. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital, where he is currently awaiting the transplant.

RELATED STORY:

Radio journalist in need of Sh12m for urgent treatment abroad

Omondi had already started the first stages of chemotherapy, which has since been halted for lack of funds. His only hope now is that well wishers will heed his plea.

“Kenyans, I’m saddened. I have been here in Apollo Hospital for more than 3 weeks without treatment. I have made appeal to all Government institutions, non-governmental organisations, and everyone, but I’m yet to receive enough money to resume medication,” he said.

To support Omondi, you can send your contributions through:

Mpesa Pay Bill 138182

Acc no.1222903350

KCB Milimani Branch,

Acc name. Dennis Musindi

Acc no. 1222903350