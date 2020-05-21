Kenyan in US dies in car accident after stabbing and seriously wounding his wife

A Kenyan man died in a car crash in Richmond US, on Wednesday morning after he had allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times at their home.

Local police say the man, identified as Christopher Mburu drove his car and crashed it in the woods after a domestic situation which left his wife with traumatic injuries.

According to the police, the car caught fire in the woods after the driver veered off the road and hit a tree at high speed.

The vehicle was located in a wooded ditch and required firefighters to use foam in order to control and put out the flames.

Mburu later died of his injuries.

The crash was reported as police responded to the man’s home where a 911 call had been made from the home alerted which them to a domestic dispute.

Police found a woman with multiple stab wounds when they arrived to the house.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

Local media reported that the stabbing occurred after the mother of three threatened to file for divorce following a previous assault.