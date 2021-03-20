Kenyan found dead in the US

A Kenyan family that has been living in distress after the disappearance of their kin in the US has now received more tragic news after his remains were found in a wooded area near Norfolk, VA.

Weldon Kipsang Bett,27, was last seen on December 14, at the Janaf Shopping Center on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the loss of Weldon. Weldon was found in a wooded area near Norfolk City and was deceased,” reads part of a statement issued on Thursday by Erick Kebenei, the President Gotabgaa International INC.

In December, the family from Kapsogut Litein in Kericho County said that they had not heard from him since December, 14 and relatives and friends in the US had been trying to trace him in vain.

Bett’s sister, Betty Langat said that her brother, who left Kenya for the US in 2014 and worked in the ICT sector, had been communicating with his family in Kenya until December 13.

“We do not have much information other than the fact that he disappeared on that day (December 13),” Betty said, asking anyone with information about her brother’s whereabouts to get in touch with the family or the police.

A source in the US said that the US Navy veteran’s phone was pinged and his car traced to a yard near Lake Taylor.

At the time the police were yet to release any more information about his whereabouts.

“We are now just searching for him. We have tried all the likely locations but we haven’t been successful,” he said.

Without revealing the cause of his death, the family requested friends and well-wishers to join them to raise funds that will cater for the expenses of transporting his body as they plan on laying him to rest at his home in Kapsogut village, Kericho County.

The cause of his death has not been established