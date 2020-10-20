Kenyan filmmaker among finalists of the Rory Peck Awards





Kenyan filmmaker and founder of Sauti TV, Elijah Kanyi, is among the finalist of the Rory Peck Awards.

Established in 1995, the Rory Peck Awards aim to give freelance journalists the recognition they deserve, rewarding the most outstanding work produced each year.

The awards also highlight the significant contribution made by freelancers to the international media industry.

Kanyi’s ‘The Bullet And The Virus’ commissioned by BBC Africa Eye is among the three finalists in the News Features Award.

Africa Eye investigative piece delves into the impact of the deadly Coronavirus in one of the poorest communities in Kenya – Mathare.

Kanyi reports from the front line of Mathare’s battle against the deadly virus and the heavy-handed policing.

Another story in that category is Olivier Jobard and Charles Emptaz with their feature story about Ethiopian migrants making the desperate journey to Saudi Arabia via Yemen commissioned by France 24/ARTE.

The other one shortlisted in that category is Ramon Campos and Alejandro Bernal with their feature ‘In Enemy Territory, commissioned by Al Jazeera Witness.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Kanyi said being among the finalists as a freelance filmmaker meant a lot to freelance filmmakers in the country.

“I’m humbled to be among the finalists. It means a lot to me and also to freelance filmmakers in Kenya. We work hard and it’s good to have a platform that appreciates freelance journalist work.” Kanyi added.

The winners in each category will be revealed at the 25th anniversary edition of the annual Rory Peck Awards taking place online for the first time ever on Tuesday November 24.