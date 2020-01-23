Kenyan environmental activist to address World Economic Forum in Davos

Kenyan environmental activist, Anne Wanjuhi Njoroge, will address this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which started on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old activist, who is well known for her push for environmental conservation, will address the summit on Saturday, January 25.

According to Business Report, Njoroge, who founded #SaveOurForestsKE – a campaign that raises awareness about the decimation of forests – is well known for leading her campaign that led to a nine-month ban on national forest logging in the country.

At the same UN meeting last year, Njoroge told leaders that it was the youth who led climate initiatives.

Njoroge, who is passionate about advocating for change in the environment and will make her address in the summit under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.

Njoroge is the founder and president of Nelig Group and RootEd Africa which works with schools and local communities to raise a generation of coders, programmers and innovators creating employment through online jobs, as well as opening up villages through digital markets.

Through RootEd Africa, she has partnered with Safaricom to set up the first modern library in Kabaru village in Nyeri, Central Kenya that targets 1000 students.

She is also part of the Internet for All Project by the World Economic Forum in the Northern Corridor that seeks to connect 25 million people in the next 3 years.

She is also a Vital Voices Fellow 2015, a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum and the youngest member of the Nyeri County Affirmative Action Social Development Fund (AASDF) Committee.

The annual World Economic Forum has been touted as being more action-orientated in 2020, with the aim of achieving systemic change to return the planet to a sustainable path.

The gathering brings together nearly 3,000 global leaders from politics, government, civil society, academia, the arts and culture as well as the media.