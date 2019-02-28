Kenyan driver left in lowly hospital as KDF airlift diplomats to Nairobi





A Kenyan driver who was behind the wheel during a road accidents involving two diplomats was on Wednesday left at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital as his bosses were airlifted to Nairobi Hospital.

Mr Joseph Ogutu was left admitted at the Machakos Hospital as Ms Brenda Muntemba, the Zambian High Commissioner to Kenya and another diplomat Kama Wasa were brought to Nairobi.

The two diplomats were escorted by ambulances to Machakos Stadium, from where they were airlifted to Nairobi by a Kenya Air Force helicopter.

This was just moments before the kick of Kenya Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Tusker.

QUICK RECOVERY

In a tweet, Governor Alfred Mutua wished the two diplomats quick recovery.

“We wish Zambian Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Brenda Mudenda & diplomat Kama Wasa good recovery. They have been airlifted from Machakos for specialized treatment in Nairobi. We will be praying for you. I thank all my Machakos staff for the great & efficient response to this incident.”

Ms Muntemba and Wasa were part of other diplomats involved in an accident on Tuesday night in Lukenya, Machakos county.

The others were Botswana High Commissioner to Kenya Duke Lephoko and his driver who were on Tuesday night treated for minor injuries and discharged.