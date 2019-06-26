Kenyan businessman abducted in Dar by three gunman





A Kenyan businessman was on Monday night abducted in the Tanzanian capital of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Raphael Ongangi was abducted by three gunmen who were driving three cars at the intersection of Msasani and Karume Road in Oysterbay neighbourhood of Dar es Salaam.

The incident was reported by the businessman’s wife to the local authorities who are now investigating the incident together with the Kenyan High Commission.

MOTIVE

Confirming the incident, Dan Kazungu, Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania said his office was working with the police to safely secure the abducted Kenyan.

“We are aware of the incident and working around the clock and will be sharing progress reports on this matter,” Kazungu was quoted by The Standard.

The investigating team have not yet established the motive of the abductors and it’s also not clear if they contacted the family.

Mr Ongangi has been running a transport business between Dar es Salaam, DRC Congo, Zambia and Rwanda.