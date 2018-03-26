Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, a Kenyan suspected of killing an 81-year-old woman in the US. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Kenyan arrested for the murder of an 81-year-old woman in Dallas, United States, could be a serial killer, police in Texas State have said.

The officers said on Saturday Mr Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, 45, is suspected to have been behind the deaths of two other elderly women.

Another 750 deaths that occurred since 2010 are under review to establish whether the Kenyan was responsible.

Mr Chemirmir, who was born in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, worked as a home healthcare nurse.

He was arrested last week on Tuesday after Ms Lu Thi Harris was found dead in her home with a pillow near her and her make-up smeared on it.

According to a report on the Dallas Police Department website, the police during a surveillance, prompted by suspicion by a relative, found Mr Chemirmir throwing some items in a dumpster.

“During the arrest, Chemirmir was holding jewellery and money. In the dumpster, the officers found a jewellery box containing jewellery and a woman’s name. They were able to associate the name to an address in the city of Dallas,” the police report indicated.

It added: “Dallas Police officers went to the address and found the victim, Lu Thi Harris, an 81-year-old Asian female, dead from homicidal violence.”

Mr Chemirmir was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interrogated.

A capital murder warrant was obtained and executed for the suspect with a bond.

The police also started tracking the suspect’s activities after two other families reported they suspected he had been responsible for the deaths of two other old women.

He was also linked to another attempted murder and robbery incident.

Before his arrest, Mr Chemirmir was under surveillance after he reportedly attempted to smother another 93-year-old woman on October 29.

The elderly woman told police that Mr Chemirmir entered her house posing as a maintenance worker, pushed her to the ground and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow.

US media Fox News reported that the police in the Dallas suburb of Plano suspected that Chemirmir may have been behind the attempted murder of a 91-year-old in an apartment on Monday.

“The woman was smothered with a pillow into unconsciousness and robbed.

“However, Plano paramedics revived her and she told investigators that her attacker had stolen a box containing her jewellery,” Fox news reported.

The news channel also said Police identified Chemirmir from a license plate number and were able to find and tail him on Tuesday, when they watched him throw a jewellery box into a trash bin.

Chemirmir already had been wanted in an attempted capital murder case in nearby Frisco, where he was accused of forcing his way into the home of a 93-year-old woman, using a pillow to smother her and stealing her jewelry. The woman survived.



